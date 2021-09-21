CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edie Falco Shot a Scene For ‘Many Saints of Newark’ As Carmela Soprano

By Matt Singer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While The Many Saints of Newark is a movie set in the same fictional universe as The Sopranos it takes place many decades prior to the events of the series, and mostly shows how a young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael) first became involved in organized crime. That means you’ll see characters you recognize from the show (like Tony) but played by different actors (like Michael Gandolfini).

