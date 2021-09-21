Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Mount Nebo

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Mount Nebo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mount Nebo area went to U-Save at Us-19, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at U-Save at Us-19, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mount Nebo area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

U-Save Us-19, Mount Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.35

Go Mart 2074 Old Mount Nebo Rd, Mount Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Go Mart 701 Broad St, Summersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.