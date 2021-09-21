CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Nebo, WV

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Mount Nebo

Mt Nebo News Watch
Mt Nebo News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TP6oR_0c3D38wV00

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Mount Nebo, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mount Nebo area went to U-Save at Us-19, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.35 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at U-Save at Us-19, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mount Nebo area was $3.35, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

U-Save

Us-19, Mount Nebo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.35

Go Mart

2074 Old Mount Nebo Rd, Mount Nebo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35

Go Mart

701 Broad St, Summersville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

