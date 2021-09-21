Local price review shows Bishop diesel price, cheapest station
(BISHOP, CA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bishop area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bishop area on Tuesday, found that Paiute Palace Gas Station at 2750 N Sierra Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.13
$4.23
$4.33
$4.17
|card
card$4.20
$4.30
$4.40
$4.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.65
$4.85
$4.29
|card
card$--
$4.75
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.39
|card
card$4.29
$4.55
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.55
$--
$4.95
$4.39
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
