Local price review shows Bishop diesel price, cheapest station

(BISHOP, CA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bishop area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bishop area on Tuesday, found that Paiute Palace Gas Station at 2750 N Sierra Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Paiute Palace Gas Station 2750 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 4.17 card card $ 4.20 $ 4.30 $ 4.40 $ 4.24

Speedway 466 S Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Shell 1290 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.29 card card $ -- $ 4.75 $ -- $ 4.39

Sinclair 586 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.55 $ 4.55 $ --

Chevron 2392 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ -- $ 4.95 $ 4.39 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.