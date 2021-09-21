CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bishop, CA

Local price review shows Bishop diesel price, cheapest station

Bishop Dispatch
Bishop Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssHAq_0c3D373m00

(BISHOP, CA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bishop area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bishop area on Tuesday, found that Paiute Palace Gas Station at 2750 N Sierra Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Paiute Palace Gas Station

2750 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.23
$4.33
$4.17
card
card$4.20
$4.30
$4.40
$4.24

Speedway

466 S Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29

Shell

1290 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.65
$4.85
$4.29
card
card$--
$4.75
$--
$4.39

Sinclair

586 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.39
card
card$4.29
$4.55
$4.55
$--

Chevron

2392 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$--
$4.95
$4.39
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bishop Dispatch

Bishop Dispatch

Bishop, CA
35
Followers
232
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bishop Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy