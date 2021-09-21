Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Olive Hill

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Olive Hill they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Olive Hill area went to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Marathon at 10824 W Us-60, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.14

Marathon 10424 Us-60, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.14

BP 761 E Tom T Hall Blvd, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.14

Marathon 10824 W Us-60, Olive Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.