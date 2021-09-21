Survey of West Branch diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(WEST BRANCH, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in West Branch they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the West Branch area went to Marathon at 2445 W Mi-55, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Shell at 2980 Cook Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater West Branch area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
