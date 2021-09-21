Survey of West Branch diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in West Branch they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the West Branch area went to Marathon at 2445 W Mi-55, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Shell at 2980 Cook Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater West Branch area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 2445 W Mi-55, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Murphy USA 2762 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.19

Marathon 2474 Vern Ct, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 2980 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Mobil 2997 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.