West Branch, MI

Survey of West Branch diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

West Branch Digest
 9 days ago
(WEST BRANCH, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in West Branch they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the West Branch area went to Marathon at 2445 W Mi-55, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Shell at 2980 Cook Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater West Branch area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

2445 W Mi-55, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.19

Murphy USA

2762 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.19

Marathon

2474 Vern Ct, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Shell

2980 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$3.25

Mobil

2997 Cook Rd, West Branch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

