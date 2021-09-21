CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, AR

Diesel: Nashville's cheapest, according to survey

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V17Ra_0c3D34Pb00

(NASHVILLE, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Nashville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Nashville area went to Shell at 1100 S 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Shell at 1100 S 4Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1100 S 4Th St, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

186 Ar-27 S, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.28
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
54
Followers
233
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy