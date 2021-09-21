CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Taos diesel price check reveals $0.03 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(TAOS, NM) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Taos they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Taos area on Tuesday, found that Hail Creek Travel Center at 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Nortehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Smith's at 224 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23

The average price across the greater Taos area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Hail Creek Travel Center

964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.28
$3.57
$3.20

Smith's

224 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.23

Speedway

1137 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.23

Speedway

5180 Nm-68, Taos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

