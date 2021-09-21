Survey pinpoints Coarsegold's cheapest diesel
(COARSEGOLD, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.72 if you’re buying diesel in Coarsegold, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Coarsegold area went to Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 40219 Ca-41, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.37
$4.49
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.09
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.21
$4.38
$4.51
$4.25
|card
card$4.31
$4.48
$4.61
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.49
|card
card$--
$4.59
$4.79
$4.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
