Survey pinpoints Coarsegold's cheapest diesel

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.72 if you’re buying diesel in Coarsegold, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Coarsegold area went to Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 40219 Ca-41, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chukchansi Crossing 32025 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.37 $ 4.49 $ 4.07

Coarsegold Self Service 35481 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Kwik Serv 35335 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.17

Sinclair 40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Valero 40475 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.21 $ 4.38 $ 4.51 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.48 $ 4.61 $ 4.35

Valero 40387 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.49 card card $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.