Diesel price update: Perryton's cheapest station

(PERRYTON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Perryton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Perryton area on Tuesday, found that Imo's Country Store at 2202 S Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Imo's Country Store at 2202 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Imo's Country Store 2202 S Main St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 2401 S Main St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Texaco 2600 S Main St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.