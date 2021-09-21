Thirsty truck? Here's Shallotte's cheapest diesel

(SHALLOTTE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Shallotte area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shallotte area went to Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Circle K at 4523 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Shallotte area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lowes Foods Fuel 6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Go Gas 5058 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.11

BP 4585 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 118 Causeway Dr , Ocean Isle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Circle K 4523 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.