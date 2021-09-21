CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shallotte, NC

Thirsty truck? Here's Shallotte's cheapest diesel

Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0c3D2zEc00

(SHALLOTTE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Shallotte area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shallotte area went to Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Circle K at 4523 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Shallotte area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lowes Foods Fuel

6278 Beach Dr Sw, Ocean Isle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09

Go Gas

5058 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.75
$3.11

BP

4585 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19

Marathon

118 Causeway Dr , Ocean Isle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Circle K

4523 Main St, Shallotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.33
$3.69
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
The Baltimorean

Diesel price check: This is Baltimore's cheapest station

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.61 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1517 Caton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Marathon at 5128 Reisterstown Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shallotte, NC
The Milpitas Dispatch

Thirsty truck? Here's Milpitas's cheapest diesel

(MILPITAS, CA) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Milpitas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Milpitas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.06, at City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St.
MILPITAS, CA
Shallotte Journal

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC
43
Followers
234
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shallotte Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy