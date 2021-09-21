Thirsty truck? Here's Shallotte's cheapest diesel
(SHALLOTTE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Shallotte area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Shallotte area went to Lowes Foods Fuel at 6278 Beach Dr Sw, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Circle K at 4523 Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Shallotte area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.75
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.33
$3.69
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
