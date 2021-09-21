Diesel price check: This is Havre's cheapest station

(HAVRE, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Havre they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Havre area went to Exxon at 136 1St St W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Cenex at 1004 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 136 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.20

Holiday 200 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 5 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Conoco 1415 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Cenex 1004 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 4.04 $ 3.39

Cenex 911 W 11Th St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.