Havre, MT

Diesel price check: This is Havre's cheapest station

Havre Digest
 9 days ago
(HAVRE, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Havre they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Havre area went to Exxon at 136 1St St W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Cenex at 1004 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

136 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.28
$3.58
$3.20

Holiday

200 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Cenex

5 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34

Conoco

1415 1St St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34

Cenex

1004 1St St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$4.04
$3.39

Cenex

911 W 11Th St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
