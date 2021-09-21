Diesel price check: This is Havre's cheapest station
(HAVRE, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Havre they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Havre area went to Exxon at 136 1St St W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Cenex at 1004 1St St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.28
$3.58
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$4.04
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0