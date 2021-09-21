East Grand Forks diesel price check reveals $0.26 savings at cheapest station

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the East Grand Forks area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater East Grand Forks area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at ARCO at 607 Gateway Dr Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 607 Gateway Dr Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Holiday 1010 Central Ave Ne, East Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 3.19

Simonson 310 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Simonson 1402 S Washington St, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Casey's 1300 Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr, Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Simonson 1202 32Nd Ave S , Grand Forks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.