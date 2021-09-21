East Grand Forks diesel price check reveals $0.26 savings at cheapest station
(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the East Grand Forks area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater East Grand Forks area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at ARCO at 607 Gateway Dr Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.14
$3.24
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
