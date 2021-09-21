CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Grand Forks, MN

East Grand Forks diesel price check reveals $0.26 savings at cheapest station

East Grand Forks Dispatch
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PM9cS_0c3D2xTA00

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the East Grand Forks area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater East Grand Forks area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at ARCO at 607 Gateway Dr Ne. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Flying J at 4401 32Nd Ave S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO

607 Gateway Dr Ne, East Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19

Holiday

1010 Central Ave Ne, East Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.14
$3.24
$3.19

Simonson

310 Gateway Dr, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19

Simonson

1402 S Washington St, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19

Casey's

1300 Ralph Engelstad Arena Dr, Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Simonson

1202 32Nd Ave S , Grand Forks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Grand Forks, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Arco, MN
East Grand Forks, MN
Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
East Grand Forks Dispatch

East Grand Forks Dispatch

East Grand Forks, MN
44
Followers
232
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy