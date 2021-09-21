CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon, CO

Diesel price check: This is Avon's cheapest station

Avon News Beat
Avon News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c3D2vhi00

(AVON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Avon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Avon area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 15 Eagle-Vail Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 434 Edwards Access Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.75

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

15 Eagle-Vail Rd, Avon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.04
$3.84
$3.14

Exxon

40 Nottingham Rd, Avon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.69

Shell

2313 N Frontage Rd W, Vail
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.09
$4.29
$3.69

Conoco

2154 S Frontage Rd W, Vail
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$3.69

Shell

434 Edwards Access Rd, Edwards
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.39
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
Avon News Beat

Avon News Beat

Avon, CO
11
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy