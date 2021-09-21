Diesel price check: This is Avon's cheapest station

(AVON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Avon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Avon area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 15 Eagle-Vail Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 434 Edwards Access Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.75

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 15 Eagle-Vail Rd, Avon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Exxon 40 Nottingham Rd, Avon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 2313 N Frontage Rd W, Vail

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Conoco 2154 S Frontage Rd W, Vail

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.69

Shell 434 Edwards Access Rd, Edwards

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.