Diesel price check: This is Avon's cheapest station
(AVON, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Avon, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Avon area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 15 Eagle-Vail Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 434 Edwards Access Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.75
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.04
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$4.09
$4.29
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.39
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
