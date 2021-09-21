CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moulton, AL

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Moulton

Moulton Voice
 9 days ago
(MOULTON, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Moulton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Moulton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Marathon at 11871 Al-157. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Chevron at 11327 Al-157 .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon

11871 Al-157, Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.94

Chevron

11327 Al-157 , Moulton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

