Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Moulton

(MOULTON, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Moulton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Moulton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Marathon at 11871 Al-157. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at Chevron at 11327 Al-157 .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 11871 Al-157, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Chevron 11327 Al-157 , Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.