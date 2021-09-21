Survey of Hillsboro diesel prices shows where to save $0.34 per gallon

(HILLSBORO, TX) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hillsboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hillsboro area went to 7-Eleven at 1406 Corsicana Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 301 Ih-35 Nw, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hillsboro area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Valero 221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.04 $ 3.54 $ 2.89

TA Travel Center 160 Us-77, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Chevron 520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.