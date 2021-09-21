Survey of Hillsboro diesel prices shows where to save $0.34 per gallon
(HILLSBORO, TX) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hillsboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hillsboro area went to 7-Eleven at 1406 Corsicana Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 301 Ih-35 Nw, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Hillsboro area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.26
$3.66
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.54
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
