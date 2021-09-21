Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hawkinsville

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Hawkinsville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hawkinsville area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 86 Broad Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 94 Eastman Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 86 Broad St, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 94 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.