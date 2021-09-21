CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawkinsville, GA

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hawkinsville

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CG4Qk_0c3D2s3X00

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Hawkinsville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hawkinsville area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 86 Broad Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 94 Eastman Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO

86 Broad St, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

BP

94 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lincoln Daily

Diesel price check: This is Lincoln's cheapest station

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lincoln area went to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, the survey found:
LINCOLN, NE
Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville, GA
33
Followers
224
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy