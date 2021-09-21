Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Berlin

(BERLIN, NH) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Berlin, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Berlin area went to Irving at 318 Glen Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Irving at 350 Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Berlin area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving 318 Glen Ave , Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.75 $ 3.17

Irving 350 Main St, Gorham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 3.83 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.