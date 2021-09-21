Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Berlin
(BERLIN, NH) You could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on diesel in Berlin, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Berlin area went to Irving at 318 Glen Ave , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Irving at 350 Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Berlin area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.75
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.49
$3.83
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
