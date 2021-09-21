Newport diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(NEWPORT, OR) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Newport, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Newport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.53, at Fred Meyer at 1359 N Coast Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy.
The average price across the greater Newport area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.57
$3.69
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.65
$3.79
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
