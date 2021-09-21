Newport diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(NEWPORT, OR) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Newport, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newport area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.53, at Fred Meyer at 1359 N Coast Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Chevron at 1517 N Coast Hwy.

The average price across the greater Newport area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fred Meyer 1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.57 $ 3.69 $ 3.53

Towne Pump 313 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Chevron 960 Sw Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Chevron 1517 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.