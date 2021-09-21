Price checks register Socorro diesel price, cheapest station

(SOCORRO, NM) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Socorro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Conoco at 721 S California St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Conoco at 721 S California St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 721 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Shell 924 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.