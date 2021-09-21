CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, NM

Price checks register Socorro diesel price, cheapest station

Socorro News Alert
Socorro News Alert
 9 days ago
(SOCORRO, NM) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Socorro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Socorro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Conoco at 721 S California St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Conoco at 721 S California St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

721 S California St, Socorro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.95
$3.25

Shell

924 S California St, Socorro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.89
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Socorro News Alert

Socorro, NM
