Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cleveland
(CLEVELAND, MS) You could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on diesel in Cleveland, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cleveland area went to Kroger at 602 N Davis Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 300 N Davis, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Cleveland area was $2.85, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.12
$3.32
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0