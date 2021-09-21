Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, MS) You could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on diesel in Cleveland, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cleveland area went to Kroger at 602 N Davis Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 300 N Davis, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cleveland area was $2.85, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kroger 602 N Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.74

Murphy USA 710 N Davis Dr Suite W, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.79

Dodge's Store 714 N Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.84

On The Go 188 Hwy 61 North, Boyle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.84

Shell 309 E Sunflower Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Mom's Truck Stop 4078 Us-61, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.