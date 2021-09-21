CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, GA

Survey of Bremen diesel prices shows where to save $0.41 per gallon

Bremen Voice
Bremen Voice
 9 days ago
(BREMEN, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.41 depending on where in Bremen they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bremen area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.08, at Murphy USA at 6425 Us-78 W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 523 Atlantic Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

6425 Us-78 W, Bremen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$--
$3.08

Exxon

3008 Alabama Ave, Bremen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14

Love's Travel Stop

523 Atlantic Ave, Waco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.44
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.54
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bremen, GA
