Crockett diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(CROCKETT, TX) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Crockett area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Crockett area went to Walmart at 1225 Sl-304 E , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 1279 E Sl-304, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.93
$3.08
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0