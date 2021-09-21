Crockett diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(CROCKETT, TX) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Crockett area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Crockett area went to Walmart at 1225 Sl-304 E , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 1279 E Sl-304, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 1225 Sl-304 E , Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.93 $ 3.08 $ 2.79

Crockett Food Mart 808 N 4Th St, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 1279 E Sl-304, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.