CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crockett, TX

Crockett diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

Crockett Bulletin
Crockett Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puljB_0c3D2m0P00

(CROCKETT, TX) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Crockett area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Crockett area went to Walmart at 1225 Sl-304 E , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Exxon at 1279 E Sl-304, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

1225 Sl-304 E , Crockett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$2.93
$3.08
$2.79

Crockett Food Mart

808 N 4Th St, Crockett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Exxon

1279 E Sl-304, Crockett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(FORT WORTH, TX) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Worth area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 2616 Jacksboro Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3601 Ih-30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09.
FORT WORTH, TX
Crockett Bulletin

Crockett Bulletin

Crockett, TX
42
Followers
222
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy