Local price review shows diesel prices around Clinton

(CLINTON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Clinton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Clinton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 1424 N 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 109 N 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Clinton area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 1424 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 109 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 701 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.19

Bullseye 1409 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Phillips 66 1805 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

MFA Oil 200 Nw 160 Rd, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.