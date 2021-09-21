Local price review shows diesel prices around Clinton
(CLINTON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Clinton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Clinton area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 1424 N 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 109 N 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Clinton area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.50
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0