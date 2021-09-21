Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hamilton station
(HAMILTON, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Hamilton they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Hamilton area went to Fuel Co at 1855 Military St N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Hamilton area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.10
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.38
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
