Hamilton, AL

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hamilton station

Hamilton News Watch
 9 days ago
(HAMILTON, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Hamilton they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hamilton area went to Fuel Co at 1855 Military St N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hamilton area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Co

1855 Military St N, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.10
$3.43
$2.99

Texaco

144 River Rd, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Chevron

1705 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.04

Chevron

1705 Military St S, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.04

Pure

195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.38
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

