Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Hamilton station

(HAMILTON, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Hamilton they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hamilton area went to Fuel Co at 1855 Military St N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Hamilton area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fuel Co 1855 Military St N, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Texaco 144 River Rd, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Chevron 1705 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Chevron 1705 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Pure 195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 1126 County Hwy 35, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.