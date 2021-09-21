CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

Norwich diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Norwich News Alert
Norwich News Alert
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0c3D2gi300

(NORWICH, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Norwich, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norwich area went to Byrne Dairy at 69 E Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Byrne Dairy at 69 E Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norwich area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Byrne Dairy

69 E Main St, Norwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Norwich News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

