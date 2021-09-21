Sealy diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.21 per gallon

(SEALY, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Sealy, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sealy area went to Murphy USA at 216 Schmidt Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 2949 Ih-10 Frontage Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 216 Schmidt Rd, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.78

Exxon 2949 Ih-10 Frontage Rd, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.