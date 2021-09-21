Sealy diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.21 per gallon
(SEALY, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Sealy, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sealy area went to Murphy USA at 216 Schmidt Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.78 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Exxon at 2949 Ih-10 Frontage Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
