Survey of Cameron diesel prices shows where to save $0.18 per gallon

(CAMERON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Cameron, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cameron area went to Clark at 403 N Walnut, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Cenex at 102 S Walnut, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark 403 N Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.81

Shell 1514 Bob Griffin Rd, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.85

Sinclair 2108 Us-36, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.89

Cenex 102 S Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 2.99

Casey's 305 E Evergreen St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 405 W Grand Ave, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.