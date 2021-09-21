Survey of Cameron diesel prices shows where to save $0.18 per gallon
(CAMERON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Cameron, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cameron area went to Clark at 403 N Walnut, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Cenex at 102 S Walnut, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.59
$2.85
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.59
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.18
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0