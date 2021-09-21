CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Survey of Cameron diesel prices shows where to save $0.18 per gallon

Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 9 days ago
(CAMERON, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Cameron, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cameron area went to Clark at 403 N Walnut, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.81 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Cenex at 102 S Walnut, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.91, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark

403 N Walnut, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.81

Shell

1514 Bob Griffin Rd, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$3.59
$2.85
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.59
$2.85

Sinclair

2108 Us-36, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$2.89

Cenex

102 S Walnut, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.18
$2.99

Casey's

305 E Evergreen St, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

405 W Grand Ave, Cameron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

