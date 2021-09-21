Diesel survey: Rensselaer's cheapest station

(RENSSELAER, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Rensselaer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rensselaer area on Tuesday, found that CountryMark at 1466 N Mckinley Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Family Express at 8805 In-114, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.47

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CountryMark 1466 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Family Express 8805 In-114, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.