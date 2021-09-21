CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rensselaer, IN

Diesel survey: Rensselaer's cheapest station

Rensselaer News Beat
Rensselaer News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JboAk_0c3D2d3s00

(RENSSELAER, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Rensselaer area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rensselaer area on Tuesday, found that CountryMark at 1466 N Mckinley Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Family Express at 8805 In-114, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.47

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CountryMark

1466 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.39

Family Express

8805 In-114, Rensselaer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
City
Rensselaer, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Rensselaer News Beat

Rensselaer News Beat

Rensselaer, IN
55
Followers
234
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rensselaer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy