Diesel: Craig's cheapest, according to survey

(CRAIG, CO) Savings of as much as $0.13 per gallon on diesel were available in the Craig area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Craig area went to Sinclair at 923 E Victory Way, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.92, at Loaf 'N Jug at 2441 W Victory Way, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.85, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 923 E Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Loaf 'N Jug 2441 W Victory Way, Craig

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.