Okmulgee diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.32

(OKMULGEE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Okmulgee, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Okmulgee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 N Wood Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1750 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.97

Circle K 303 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Circle K 1220 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Shell 2800 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.83 $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 1201 W 4Th St, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 1300 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.