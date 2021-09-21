CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.32

Okmulgee Voice
Okmulgee Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUhPU_0c3D2bIQ00

(OKMULGEE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Okmulgee, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Okmulgee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 N Wood Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

1750 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.97

Circle K

303 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.21
$2.99

Circle K

1220 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.21
$2.99

Shell

2800 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.83
$--
$2.99

Circle K

1201 W 4Th St, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

1300 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.24
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.28
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee, OK
64
Followers
207
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy