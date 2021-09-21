Okmulgee diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.32
(OKMULGEE, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.32 if you’re buying diesel in Okmulgee, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Okmulgee area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 N Wood Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.21
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.21
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.83
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.24
|card
card$2.68
$--
$3.28
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0