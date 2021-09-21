Thirsty truck? Here's Sweetwater's cheapest diesel
(SWEETWATER, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Sweetwater, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sweetwater area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 9418 N Ih-20.
The average price across the greater Sweetwater area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$3.28
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.40
$3.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
