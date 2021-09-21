Thirsty truck? Here's Sweetwater's cheapest diesel

(SWEETWATER, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Sweetwater, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sweetwater area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 9418 N Ih-20.

The average price across the greater Sweetwater area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 405 Ne Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Alon 1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Alon 100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Shell 1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 9418 N Ih-20, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.