CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater, TX

Thirsty truck? Here's Sweetwater's cheapest diesel

Sweetwater Post
Sweetwater Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5zwl_0c3D2ZTq00

(SWEETWATER, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Sweetwater, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sweetwater area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 9418 N Ih-20.

The average price across the greater Sweetwater area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

405 Ne Georgia Ave, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.89

Alon

1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94

Alon

100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94

Shell

1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

9418 N Ih-20, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$3.28
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.40
$3.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Sweetwater, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Thirsty#Murphy Usa#Ne Georgia Ave#Love S Travel Stop
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater, TX
35
Followers
243
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy