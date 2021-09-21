Diesel: Fort Stockton's cheapest, according to survey

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Stockton, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fort Stockton area went to Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.53, at Love's Travel Stop at 2723 E Us-290, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Fort Stockton area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Exxon 310 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 601 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Sunoco 1723 N Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Gascard 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.41

Love's Travel Stop 2723 E Us-290, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.78 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.