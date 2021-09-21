Diesel: Fort Stockton's cheapest, according to survey
(FORT STOCKTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.44 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Stockton, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fort Stockton area went to Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.53, at Love's Travel Stop at 2723 E Us-290, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Fort Stockton area was $3.41, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.35
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.75
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.48
$3.78
$3.48
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.78
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0