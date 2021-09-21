Survey of Harrisonville diesel prices shows where to save $0.43 per gallon
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Harrisonville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrisonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at QuikTrip at 1402 N Mo-291. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr.
The average price across the greater Harrisonville area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.79
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.23
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.28
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$--
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
