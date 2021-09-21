CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonville, MO

Survey of Harrisonville diesel prices shows where to save $0.43 per gallon

Harrisonville Dispatch
Harrisonville Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIts6_0c3D2Wpf00

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Harrisonville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrisonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at QuikTrip at 1402 N Mo-291. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr.

The average price across the greater Harrisonville area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

QuikTrip

1402 N Mo-291, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$3.23
$2.89

Minit Mart

504 S Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.79
$--
$2.95

Phillips 66

1801 S Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.42
$2.99

Casey's

1901 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.23
$3.09

Casey's

1801 N Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.28
$3.09

Cenex

1901 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$--
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

