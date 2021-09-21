Survey of Harrisonville diesel prices shows where to save $0.43 per gallon

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.43 depending on where in Harrisonville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrisonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at QuikTrip at 1402 N Mo-291. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.32, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr.

The average price across the greater Harrisonville area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

QuikTrip 1402 N Mo-291, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

Minit Mart 504 S Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.95

Phillips 66 1801 S Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Casey's 1901 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 3.09

Casey's 1801 N Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.09

Cenex 1901 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.