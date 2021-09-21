CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * From Friday morning until further notice. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 12.0 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The Girl Scout camp floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 04/02/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 9.9 Wed 8 pm 10.4 11.6 12.0 11.9 11.3

