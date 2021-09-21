Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Scottsbluff stations charging $0.16 extra
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Scottsbluff they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottsbluff area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 801 Country Club Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was WTT at 822 S Beltline Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.36
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0