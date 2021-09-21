CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Scottsbluff stations charging $0.16 extra

 9 days ago
(SCOTTSBLUFF, NE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Scottsbluff they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scottsbluff area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 801 Country Club Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was WTT at 822 S Beltline Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.34

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

801 Country Club Rd, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.18

Maverik

920 W. 36Th Street, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.19

Route 26 Mart

1722 E 20Th St, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Gasamat

118 S Beltline Hwy E , Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$3.21

Shell

2648 N 10Th St, Gering
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29

WTT

822 S Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.36
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

