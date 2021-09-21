Jerseyville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Jerseyville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Jerseyville area went to Moto Mart at 401 S State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 216 N State St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Jerseyville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
