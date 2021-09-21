Jerseyville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Jerseyville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Jerseyville area went to Moto Mart at 401 S State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 216 N State St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jerseyville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Moto Mart 401 S State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Fast Stop 1000 June St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 216 N State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

BP 608 Il-16, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 908 W Carpenter St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 723 S State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.