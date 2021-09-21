CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAYtH_0c3D2TBU00

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Jerseyville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Jerseyville area went to Moto Mart at 401 S State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BP at 216 N State St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jerseyville area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Moto Mart

401 S State St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19

Fast Stop

1000 June St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.19

BP

216 N State St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

BP

608 Il-16, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

908 W Carpenter St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

723 S State St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, the survey found:
DALLAS, TX
Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
41
Followers
215
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy