Survey of Jackson diesel prices shows where to save $0.33 per gallon
(JACKSON, WY) Savings of as much as $0.33 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Jackson area went to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.66 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Exxon at 5720 Wy-22, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.76, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.19
$4.25
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
