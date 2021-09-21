Survey of Jackson diesel prices shows where to save $0.33 per gallon

(JACKSON, WY) Savings of as much as $0.33 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Jackson area went to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.66 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Exxon at 5720 Wy-22, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.76, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 1005 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.66

Smith's 1425 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Sinclair 400 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

Exxon 560 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

Shell 580 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

Phillips 66 1055 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.