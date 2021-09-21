CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Survey of Jackson diesel prices shows where to save $0.33 per gallon

Jackson News Watch
Jackson News Watch
 9 days ago
(JACKSON, WY) Savings of as much as $0.33 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jackson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Jackson area went to Maverik at 1005 S Us-89, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.66 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Exxon at 5720 Wy-22, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.76, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

1005 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.66

Smith's

1425 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.66

Sinclair

400 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.67

Exxon

560 W Broadway, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.19
$4.25
$3.79

Shell

580 W Broadway, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.79

Phillips 66

1055 W Broadway, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson, WY
