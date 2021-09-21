Local price review shows Kill Devil Hills diesel price, cheapest station
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Kill Devil Hills, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kill Devil Hills area on Tuesday, found that Crown at 2112 S Croatan Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Kill Devil Hills area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$3.36
$--
$3.14
|card
card$3.05
$3.41
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.89
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.85
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.49
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.70
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.26
$3.66
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0