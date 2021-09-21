Local price review shows Kill Devil Hills diesel price, cheapest station

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Kill Devil Hills, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kill Devil Hills area on Tuesday, found that Crown at 2112 S Croatan Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Kill Devil Hills area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Crown 2112 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ 3.36 $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.17

7-Eleven 6100 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.17

Circle K 1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Speedway 1822 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Shell 3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.