Local price review shows diesel prices around Kingstree
(KINGSTREE, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Kingstree they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingstree area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 619 N Longstreet St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 619 N Longstreet St.
The average price across the greater Kingstree area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
