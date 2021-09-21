CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Local price review shows diesel prices around Kingstree

 9 days ago
(KINGSTREE, SC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Kingstree they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingstree area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Shell at 619 N Longstreet St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Shell at 619 N Longstreet St.

The average price across the greater Kingstree area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

619 N Longstreet St, Kingstree
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Refuel

405 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

Johnny Boy's Express

1955 Sumter Hwy, Kingstree
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

6945 Us Hwy 521, Salters
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

