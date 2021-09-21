Tomah diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station

(TOMAH, WI) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Tomah, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Tomah area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 310 E Mccoy Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.26

The average price across the greater Tomah area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 1504 Superior Ave, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 3.73 $ 3.04

Casey's 313 N Superior Ave, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Kwik Trip 124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.14

Phillips 66 27867 Wi-21, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.15

Kwik Trip 310 E Mccoy Rd, Tomah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.