Tomah diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station
(TOMAH, WI) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Tomah, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Tomah area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 310 E Mccoy Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.26
The average price across the greater Tomah area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.73
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.95
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.79
$3.26
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
