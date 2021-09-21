CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Tomah diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.22 savings at cheapest station

Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 9 days ago
(TOMAH, WI) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Tomah, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Tomah area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 1504 Superior Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 310 E Mccoy Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.26

The average price across the greater Tomah area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip

1504 Superior Ave, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.73
$3.04

Casey's

313 N Superior Ave, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04

Kwik Trip

124 W Mccoy Blvd , Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.14

Phillips 66

27867 Wi-21, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.95
$3.15

Kwik Trip

310 E Mccoy Rd, Tomah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.79
$3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

