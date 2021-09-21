Thirsty truck? Here's Trinidad's cheapest diesel
(TRINIDAD, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Trinidad they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Trinidad area went to Conoco at 305 State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Shell at 731 E Main St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Trinidad area was $3.45, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.93
$4.23
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.39
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.39
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.40
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
