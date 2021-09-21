Thirsty truck? Here's Trinidad's cheapest diesel

(TRINIDAD, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.03 depending on where in Trinidad they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Trinidad area went to Conoco at 305 State St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.43 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.46, at Shell at 731 E Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Trinidad area was $3.45, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 305 State St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 4.23 $ 3.43

Shell 731 E Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ 3.46

Exxon 639 W Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ 3.46

Shell 806 E Goddard Ave, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.40 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.