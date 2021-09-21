Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Mendota
(MENDOTA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Mendota, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mendota area went to Fastrip at 867 Oller St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.17, at Fastrip at 867 Oller St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mendota area was $4.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
