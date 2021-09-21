CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, CA

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Mendota

Mendota News Flash
Mendota News Flash
 9 days ago
(MENDOTA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Mendota, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mendota area went to Fastrip at 867 Oller St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.17, at Fastrip at 867 Oller St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Mendota area was $4.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip

867 Oller St, Mendota
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

