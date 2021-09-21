CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo, MI

Romeo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.30

Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UREnx_0c3D2LMu00

(ROMEO, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Romeo they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Romeo area went to Valero at 20 Rochester Rd N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 200 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Romeo area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Meijer

8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Kroger

64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

Mobil

64111 Van Dyke Rd, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.49

Shell

200 N Main St, Romeo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

