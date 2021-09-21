Romeo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.30

(ROMEO, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Romeo they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Romeo area went to Valero at 20 Rochester Rd N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Shell at 200 N Main St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Romeo area was $3.42, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Meijer 8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kroger 64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Mobil 64111 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 200 N Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.