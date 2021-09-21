Camp Verde diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.70

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Camp Verde, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Camp Verde area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd.had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.84

The average price across the greater Camp Verde area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Circle K 752 Finnie Flat Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

76 20 E Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Conoco 3400 W Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Chevron 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.