Bellefontaine diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.17
(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bellefontaine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellefontaine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at RD Holder Oil Co at 706 W Sandusky Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.36, listed at Casey's at 1104 S Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.73
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.36
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
