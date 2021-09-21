Bellefontaine diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.17

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bellefontaine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellefontaine area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at RD Holder Oil Co at 706 W Sandusky Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.36, listed at Casey's at 1104 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

RD Holder Oil Co 706 W Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 329 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.73 $ 3.35

Speedway 600 E Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.35

Murphy USA 200 Gunntown Rd, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.35

Casey's 1104 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.36

Kroger 2131 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.