Local price review shows diesel prices around Jamestown
(JAMESTOWN, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Jamestown area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Jamestown area on Tuesday, found that Burnett's Fuel Center at 1901 Michigan Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 408 North Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
