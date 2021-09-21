Local price review shows diesel prices around Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Jamestown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jamestown area on Tuesday, found that Burnett's Fuel Center at 1901 Michigan Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 408 North Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Burnett's Fuel Center 1901 Michigan Ave, Allardt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 408 North Main St, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.