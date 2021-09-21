Survey pinpoints Dalhart's cheapest diesel

(DALHART, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Dalhart, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Dalhart area went to Valero at 313 Peach Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.11 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.11, at Valero at 313 Peach Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Dalhart area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 313 Peach Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.