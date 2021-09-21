CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Oskaloosa

 9 days ago
(OSKALOOSA, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Oskaloosa area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oskaloosa area on Tuesday, found that STOP N GO at 1308 A Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.01 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 1310 A Ave W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

STOP N GO

1308 A Ave E, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.01

Murphy USA

2201 A Ave W, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.51
$3.02

Casey's

1310 A Ave W, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.05

Oskaloosa Watering Hole

1911 17Th Ave E, Oskaloosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.44
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

