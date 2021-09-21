Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Oskaloosa area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oskaloosa area on Tuesday, found that STOP N GO at 1308 A Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.01 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 1310 A Ave W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

STOP N GO 1308 A Ave E, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Murphy USA 2201 A Ave W, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.02

Casey's 1310 A Ave W, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Oskaloosa Watering Hole 1911 17Th Ave E, Oskaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.