Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Oskaloosa
(OSKALOOSA, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.04 in the greater Oskaloosa area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Oskaloosa area on Tuesday, found that STOP N GO at 1308 A Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.01 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Casey's at 1310 A Ave W, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.51
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.44
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0