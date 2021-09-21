Survey pinpoints Lewisville's cheapest diesel

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Lewisville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lewisville area went to Exxon at 419 Jonestown Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Quality at 1465 River Ridge Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Lewisville area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 419 Jonestown Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

BP 4575 Yadkinville Rd, Pfafftown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

BP 3939 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.12 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 3398 Robinhood Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Kangaroo 700 Jonestown Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.76 $ 3.10

Murphy Express 3820 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.