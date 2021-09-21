Survey pinpoints Lewisville's cheapest diesel
(LEWISVILLE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Lewisville they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Lewisville area went to Exxon at 419 Jonestown Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Quality at 1465 River Ridge Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Lewisville area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.12
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.22
$3.74
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.76
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
