Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Grants stations charging $0.21 extra

(GRANTS, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Grants, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Grants area on Tuesday, found that Alon at 616 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 257 Horizon Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon 616 1St St, Grants

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Alon 103 W Santa Fe Ave, Grants

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Phillips 66 1201 W Santa Fe Ave, Grants

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Love's Travel Stop 257 Horizon Blvd, Milan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.