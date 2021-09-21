CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grants, NM

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Grants stations charging $0.21 extra

Grants Journal
Grants Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Is9Pt_0c3D25KX00

(GRANTS, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Grants, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Grants area on Tuesday, found that Alon at 616 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 257 Horizon Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Alon

616 1St St, Grants
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.33

Alon

103 W Santa Fe Ave, Grants
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.44

Phillips 66

1201 W Santa Fe Ave, Grants
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.44

Love's Travel Stop

257 Horizon Blvd, Milan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.54
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
HMB Local Updates

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Half Moon Bay stations charging $0.10 extra

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Half Moon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.49, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Fairfield County Charter

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairfield stations charging $0.64 extra

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.75, listed at Sunoco at 927 Park Ave.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grants, NM
Grants Journal

Grants Journal

Grants, NM
23
Followers
166
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grants Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy