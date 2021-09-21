Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Grants stations charging $0.21 extra
(GRANTS, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Grants, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Grants area on Tuesday, found that Alon at 616 1St Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.33 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 257 Horizon Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.54
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.44, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.54
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
